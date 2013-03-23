Newest news

My new essay collection, Madonnaland, was named one of the 10 best music books of 2016 by Rolling Stone and selected as one of NPR’s Great Reads of 2016.

A new essay about bullying on the school bus for the New York Times

Death of a Troll, a feature about the gamification of dark emotions for the Guardian Long Read.

My essay for Longreads, about a landscape architect who built a multiverse in rural Scotland, made the New York Times’ “What We’re Reading Now” list and got some love here.

An essay about ransomware, a dystopian breed of computer virus, for the New York Times, which I also discussed on the Today Show, PBS Newshour, Fox Business News and Radiolab.

My most recent radio essays for The World (PRI/BBC)

Note to Self in The Guardian’s Debut Fiction Round-up. Some articles I wrote for Slate.

Note to Self is reviewed in the Spring ’14 issue of The Yale Review. PolicyMic on my Twitter fiction.

Note to Self is one of The Believer’s top ten Readers’ Favorite Works of Fiction of 2013

A meditation on Russian and American differences when it comes to answering the question “How are you?” for the New York Times.

Two recent radio pieces for PRI’s The World, about Amateur Night at the Apollo going global, and Krampus, the anti-Santa.

Note to Self makes the Onion AV Club’s “Best books of 2013 (so far)” list.

An essay about being a musician in the era of non-stop self-promotion for the New York Times. My debut on CBC’s Definitely Not the Opera. A recent essay about traveling to Hawaii for the Wall Street Journal

Note to Self is one of Barnes and Noble’s ‘best books of the month.’

Karen Russell, author of Swamplandia! selects Note to Self as one of the “5 Best Novels of Summer 2013″ for O Magazine

A video reading and interview for Henry Review.

Some early reviews from Book Forum, The Believer (Nick Hornby) and the Daily Beast ‘hot reads.’

The audio version of Note to Self is now available, thanks to Audible.com.

Lots of May events including Literary Death Match, Mixer and reading/karaoke for the PEN Foundation.

I will be taking part in a public conversation about alternative youth culture with cult author/filmmaker Vladimir Kozlov presented by Read Russia at Le Poisson Rouge on April 10th.

Some recent news mentions in The Atlantic and NPR.

I will be singing at Teddy Wayne’s pre-book release party for The Love Song of Johnny Valentine at the Half King on Jan 29th with readings by Charles Bock, Susan Cheever and more.

My short story for the first international Twitter Fiction Festival can be read here.

I was the video-interviewer at the at the National Book Awards’ 5 Under 35 event hosted by Neko Case. Watch my interviews with authors Téa Obreht, Jennifer duBois and Andrew Krivak, Stuart Nadler and Edith Pearlman, Justin Torres and Jessica Hagedorn, Julie Otsuka and Claire Vaye Watkins, poet Thomas Sayers Ellis and Anya Ulinich



My forthcoming novel, Note to Self, just sold to 4th Estate in the U.K., Artemis in the Netherlands, and Graf in Germany.

An interview with BBC’s The World about Pussy Riot.

Just learned that my first novel, Note to Self, will be published by Faber in the Spring of 2013. I’ll also be playing some shows in July. Some news items about the Pussy Riot benefit from Moscow Times and St. Petersburg Times and my star turn as Rielle Hunter. The special first issue of Beatrice is a free download and features video interviews with me, Darin Strauss and Deb Olin Unferth.

Just added some June shows, including a legal aid benefit for the Russian punk band Pussy Riot at the Knitting Factory. Also this month, I wrote a new essay about serving as a friend’s ‘psychic scribe’ for the New York Times‘ Modern Love column. Some musings about the process of recording an audiobook for Book Reporter and an interview about songwriting with Richard Fulco over at Riff Raff.

I was recently interviewed by Days of Yore. And I interviewed screenwriter and novelist Brian McGreevy for The Rumpus.

Download the audio version of chapter 2 of my book FREE here on Neil Gaiman’s blog. My music is featured in the new movie Cherry, directed by Stephen Elliott, and starring James Franco, Heather Graham and Dev Patel. Cherry debuts this month at the Berlin International Film Festival. February shows in NYC and LA. Playlists for books on The Millions.

New fiction, “Late Bloomers” in BOMB Magazine online, You Must Go and Win on Harper’s Bazaar’s “Reading List” for Fashion Week, an interview with NPR’s ‘Radio Talk’ in Philly.

My latest article for the New York Times, a short thing for the Wall Street Journal and some year-end, best-of shout-outs here, here and here.

‘You Must Go and Win’ audio book with special introduction by Neil Gaiman, available now from Audible.

Critic’s pick from the New York Times for my CMJ show.

NPR includes me in its guide to CMJ. An interview on WUNC’s “The State of Things.”

My articles for the New York Times about an apocalyptic bird tour, ghost-hunting, hair and ice.

A new, live video for Apocalyptic Lullaby from Breakthru Radio

Starred review from Publishers Weekly and new press from Spin, The NY Times T Style Magazine, Pitchfork, NPR’s Marketplace, WSJ, KCRW

Buy my new album (vinyl/CD/digital) plus autographed copy of my book on Bandcamp

The Big Jewcy‘s Top 100

Early, raw demos album now available on Bandcamp